FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Bike Sharing is expanding by adding 50 new electric bicycles or E-Bikes to their fleet around the city.

The E-Bikes aren’t scheduled to hit the streets until April of 2019, but dozens of people got a sneak peak and demo ride on Wednesday.

Kristen Camareno is the executive director of FW Bike Sharing and said they’re happy to be adding these new options.

“They are electric assist. So you do have to pedal,” said Camareno. “They are not like a moped.”

The E-Bikes can help a rider reach speeds of 17 miles an hour with ease.

Suzanne Heaton is a rider of the non-electric bicycles in service throughout the city.

She said she loved the demo and can’t wait to ride the new E-bikes in the future.

“I will definitely use it more for hills and things like that when we get to fatigued from running and walking elsewhere. I loved it,” said Heaton.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price also tried the bikes out during the demo.

“They make you smile. You know I ride all the time. And I’m always on my bike for a workout, but just to get on and toodle around these are great,” said Price.

The E-bikes will not be dockless. They will be mixed in with the non electric bikes at current dock stations throughout the city.

They cost to rent them begins at $8 for 24 hours.