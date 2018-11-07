ELECTION 2018Latest Results | Abbott, Allred And Cruz Win | Watch Recap
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Collin County, Early Voting, midterm election, Texas, Texas Election 2018, Texas Secretary of State

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County voters approved  a $750 million dollar bond project, with the majority of the money earmarked for road projects to keep up with expected growth.

An estimated 60 people move to the area every day.

The majority of the freeways in the county are tolled but the bond package will fund non-tolled freeways, including the the Collin County outer loop.

highway e1480884858470 Collin County Voters Approve $750M In Bonds For Road Projects

Photo: Getty Images

U.S. 380 will feed into Highway 78 and back into President George Bush Turnpike — meaning no more lights for drivers.

The goal is to have the work completed by 2035.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s