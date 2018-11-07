COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County voters approved a $750 million dollar bond project, with the majority of the money earmarked for road projects to keep up with expected growth.

An estimated 60 people move to the area every day.

The majority of the freeways in the county are tolled but the bond package will fund non-tolled freeways, including the the Collin County outer loop.

U.S. 380 will feed into Highway 78 and back into President George Bush Turnpike — meaning no more lights for drivers.

The goal is to have the work completed by 2035.