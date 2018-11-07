DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A morning rush hour crash in Dallas, near the intersection of South Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue, has left at least one person dead.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) were called to the scene just before 9:00 a.m. and found at least two vehicles, one rolled over, wrecked.

DFR Public Information Officer Jason Evans said an unidentified female was killed and three teenagers, 1 male and 2 females, were taken to local hospital.

The conditions of the three young people injured in the vehicle that rolled over, who CBS 11 News has confirmed are all students at Kimball High School, aren’t known.

A fourth teen, in another vehicle, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.