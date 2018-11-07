ELECTION 2018Latest Results | Abbott, Allred And Cruz Win | Watch Recap
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One former judge will replace another as district attorney for Dallas County.

Unofficial election results show voters Tuesday chose Democrat John Creuzot to be the county’s next top prosecutor.

Creuzot will replace Republican Faith Johnson, who in December 2016 was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as district attorney.

Johnson was named to finish the term of Susan Hawk, who took office in 2015 but resigned in September 2016 following inpatient treatment for mental illness.

Creuzot, a State District Judge in Dallas County between 1991 and 2012, got 60 percent of the vote versus Johnson’s 40 percent.

Earlier this month Creuzot told CBS 11 News that, if elected, he wanted to change the way nonviolent offenders are handled by the judicial system. “The umbrella issue is ending mass-incarceration,” he said.

