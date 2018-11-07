DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers out of Dallas on Tuesday removed a Peruvian citizen wanted in Peru in connection with the 1991 “Santa Barbara Massacre.”

Dennis Wilfredo Pacheco-Zambrano, 48, a former Peruvian army second sergeant, has been charged in Peru for his alleged role in the July 4, 1991, torture, rape and extrajudicial killing of 15 Peruvian civilians in the rural village of Santa Barbara, Peru.

The killings were part of a larger campaign of military violence against the civilian population in the region that took place between 1980 and 2000.

“This case demonstrates that decades-old alleged murders of innocent civilians will not be forgotten,” said Robert Guadian, acting field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas. “The United States will not tolerate anyone who tries to use this country as a safe haven for their crimes.”

Special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations arrested Pacheco-Zambrano on Sept. 17, 2018, at his home in San Angelo, Texas.

On Oct. 3, an immigration judge ordered that Pacheco-Zambrano be removed from the United States.