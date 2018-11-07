LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a 38-year-old man who was killed while changing a tire on side of the highway.

Ramon Moreno-Portillo of Richardson was killed after pulling to the right shoulder of northbound 121 and Huffines Road. He was partially in the lane of traffic changing the tire when a box truck hit his trailer, pushing him over the bridge railing.

Police have not released the name of the 25-year-old driver from Denton who struck Moreno-Portillo.

But they did say he likely won’t face charges.