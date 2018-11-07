DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender woman says she was subjected to inhumane searches and sexual harassment from jail inmates in a federal lawsuit against Dallas County and its former sheriff.

Valerie Jackson was arrested in 2016 after a gun was found in her baggage at Love Field.

The 32-year-old called it an oversight and was later no billed by a grand jury.

But she spent 12 hours in the Dallas County Jail with male inmates.

A lawsuit says that’s despite the fact that she had legally changed her gender to female.

She said jailers and former Sheriff Lupe Valdez disregarded the county’s transgender policy and subjected her to strip searches along with sexual harassment from staff and male inmates.

“He made me feel helpless,” said Jackson. “It made me feel powerless, less than human. I felt like I was a freak show, that something was wrong with me.”

The lawsuit does not specify damages.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment based on pending litigation.