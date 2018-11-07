ELECTION 2018Latest Results | Abbott, Allred And Cruz Win | Watch Recap
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:dallas county jail, former sheriff, inhumane searches, lawsuit, Lupe Valdez, Sexual Harassment, Transgender, transgender woman, Valerie Jackson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender woman says she was subjected to inhumane searches and sexual harassment from jail inmates in a federal lawsuit against Dallas County and its former sheriff.

Valerie Jackson was arrested in 2016 after a gun was found in her baggage at Love Field.

ajackson Transgender Woman Sues Dallas County, Former Sheriff Over Inhumane Searches, Sexual Harassment

Valerie Jackson (Dallas County Jail)

The 32-year-old called it an oversight and was later no billed by a grand jury.

But she spent 12 hours in the Dallas County Jail with male inmates.

A lawsuit says that’s despite the fact that she had legally changed her gender to female.

She said jailers and former Sheriff Lupe Valdez disregarded the county’s transgender policy and subjected her to strip searches along with sexual harassment from staff and male inmates.

“He made me feel helpless,” said Jackson. “It made me feel powerless, less than human. I felt like I was a freak show, that something was wrong with me.”

The lawsuit does not specify damages.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment based on pending litigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s