CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Volunteers working for Fort Worth-based American Airlines are gathering in Illinois to pack 5,000 boxes of food for Florida communities affected by recent hurricanes.

Team members planned to gather Thursday at one of the airline’s Chicago O’Hare International Airport hangars. The group will work in assembly line-fashion to pack up 75,000 pounds of food.

The event is part of a system-wide effort by the company to aid disaster relief following devastation in several Florida communities. American Airlines teams have met at airports in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami to pack food with Feeding America and some 5,000 hygiene comfort kits with the American Red Cross.

