#BREAKING:At Least 13 People Killed In California Bar Shooting
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, dfw, disaster relief, hurricane, Hurricane Michael, hurricane relief, hurricane relief package, hurricanes, Panama City

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Volunteers working for Fort Worth-based American Airlines are gathering in Illinois to pack 5,000 boxes of food for Florida communities affected by recent hurricanes.

Team members planned to gather Thursday at one of the airline’s Chicago O’Hare International Airport hangars. The group will work in assembly line-fashion to pack up 75,000 pounds of food.

american airlines hurricane relief American Airlines Packs Food For Florida Hurricane Relief

(credit: aa.com)

The event is part of a system-wide effort by the company to aid disaster relief following devastation in several Florida communities. American Airlines teams have met at airports in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami to pack food with Feeding America and some 5,000 hygiene comfort kits with the American Red Cross.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s