FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Management at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth will “make sure” safety is a priority as they host their weekly “College Night” Thursday evening in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Southern California that killed 13, including a deputy and the gunman.

CBS Los Angeles reports Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks was hosting a country music night for college students when shots rang out.

The popular Fort Worth honky-tonk says every Thursday it hosts “College Night,” where students with an ID can get in free. Safety is said to be a focus for Thursday evening and future events amid the tragedy.

“This event is such a tragedy, and preparedness for active shooter is something that is top of mind for everyone in the venue business, whether it’s an entertainment center or a church or synagogue,” a spokesperson for Billy Bob’s said.

According to the venue, it has implemented a clear bag and no backpacks policy in the past but loosened its restrictions after customer backlash. However, managers at Billy Bob’s believe “sometimes a little more inconvenience at the entrance door is safer for us all.”

Billy Bob’s says management will come together Thursday ahead of the “College Night” to “make sure that safety for our patrons and staff continues to be a focus.” Managers have also gone through active shooter training.