#BREAKING:At Least 13 People Killed In California Bar Shooting
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:broken ribs, colon caner, dfw, fall, George Washington University Hospital, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (CBSNEWS.COM) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs on her left side during a fall Wednesday evening in her office, the Supreme Court said Thursday. The 85-year-old was admitted to a hospital for observation and treatment, according to a Supreme Court news release.

ruth bader ginsburg 674116498 Ginsburg, 85, Hospitalized After Fracturing 3 Ribs In Fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2017. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The release said she initially went home after falling at the Supreme Court then went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning “after experiencing discomfort.” She was admitted after tests showed three ribs were fractured.

*CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s