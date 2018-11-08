(CBS 11) – Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation addiction causes families.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Don’t wait, learn about addiction, prevention and treatment programs for substance use now.

The Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K, sponsored by CBS11 and TXA21, is Saturday, November 17 at Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza in Dallas.

Every dollar raised will help transform addiction treatment to save lives.