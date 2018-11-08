  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for two to three Latino men who they say committed four different robberies on the the Katy Trail in a span of two weeks.

Police said all the suspects are under the age of 25.

The crimes happened on October 21, 25, 29 and November 7, 2018, between the hours of 8-10 p.m.

During one of the robberies, the victim was wearing their headphones while exercising.

The men are stealing cell phones and other property at knifepoint, then fleeing on foot.

The Dallas Police Department encourages people to remain aware of their surroundings when walking or exercising alone. Remember, there is safety in numbers. If at all possible, avoid or use extra caution in when walking or running at night or in dark areas.

