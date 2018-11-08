FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrying signs and reciting chants, approximately 100 people gathered in protest Thursday night in Fort Worth.

The Protect Robert Mueller protest was one of hundreds planned across the nation Thursday night.

The protests were organized to draw attention to the forced resignation of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the protesters concerns about what that could mean for Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown.

They held signs saying “Truth Must Triumph” and “Repeal, Replace Trump.”

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places.

Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

