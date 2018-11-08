  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rowlett Police, surveillance camera, thief

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are after a suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing a surveillance camera.

Police said on Sunday, November 4, a man removed a mounted surveillance camera from a home in the 2500 block of Brownlee Blvd in Rowlett.

screen shot 2018 11 08 at 2 04 55 pm Suspect Wanted For Stealing Surveillance Camera Caught on Surveillance Camera

surveillance camera thief suspect (surveillance)

The suspect’s image was captured approaching in newer model four-door white vehicle.

screen shot 2018 11 08 at 2 04 48 pm Suspect Wanted For Stealing Surveillance Camera Caught on Surveillance Camera

surveillance camera thief suspect vehicle (surveillance)

He got out of the passenger side and walked up the rear entry driveway and removed the mounted video surveillance camera.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the theft can contact Rowlett Police at 972-412-6294 or chernandez@rowlett.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s