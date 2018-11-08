ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are after a suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing a surveillance camera.

Police said on Sunday, November 4, a man removed a mounted surveillance camera from a home in the 2500 block of Brownlee Blvd in Rowlett.

The suspect’s image was captured approaching in newer model four-door white vehicle.

He got out of the passenger side and walked up the rear entry driveway and removed the mounted video surveillance camera.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the theft can contact Rowlett Police at 972-412-6294 or chernandez@rowlett.com.