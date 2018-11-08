  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Birdville Hawks, Birdville ISD, Haltom City, high school football, Laderrious Mixon, Stone Earle, Undefeated

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Undefeated and playing for high school district champions, the Birdville Hawks are having an amazing season.

Another part of the story is the brothers who play quarterback and running back for the Hawks.

Quarterback Stone Earle is white. His brother and running back, Laderrious Mixon is black.

afball1 North Texas HS Quarterbacks Family Adopted The Running Back

Laderrious Mixon and Stone Earle (courtesy: Josie Earle)

In 2014, when John Earle, the quarterback’s father, was Laderrious’ youth pastor at First Baptist Colleyville, “The opportunity came where (Laderrious) didn’t have a place to live anymore and my husband brought him home,” said Josie Earle, the boys’ mother.

Laderrious is originally from Alabama. His birth mother is still in his life and in constant communication with him.

In what the Earles call an selfless act, his birth mother agreed to turn over guardianship to them so her son could have a better life.

fball3 North Texas HS Quarterbacks Family Adopted The Running Back

Laderrious Mixon and Stone Earle (courtesy: Josie Earle)

(“We’re) always reminding Laderrious how much momma really loves you to do this,” said John.

As extraordinary as Laderrious’ story is, it’s not the first time the Earles have taken in a kid who wasn’t their own.

“My husband is awesome at just bringing kids home,” said Josie.

Samuel came to the Earles from an alternative school in Denton. Thirteen-year-old Gaby was adopted after the family fostered her. With the addition of their three biological kids, the Earles are forming their own loving and unlikely team off the field.

afball2 North Texas HS Quarterbacks Family Adopted The Running Back

Laderrious Mixon and Stone Earle (courtesy: Josie Earle)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s