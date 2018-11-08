HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Undefeated and playing for high school district champions, the Birdville Hawks are having an amazing season.

Another part of the story is the brothers who play quarterback and running back for the Hawks.

Quarterback Stone Earle is white. His brother and running back, Laderrious Mixon is black.

In 2014, when John Earle, the quarterback’s father, was Laderrious’ youth pastor at First Baptist Colleyville, “The opportunity came where (Laderrious) didn’t have a place to live anymore and my husband brought him home,” said Josie Earle, the boys’ mother.

Laderrious is originally from Alabama. His birth mother is still in his life and in constant communication with him.

In what the Earles call an selfless act, his birth mother agreed to turn over guardianship to them so her son could have a better life.

(“We’re) always reminding Laderrious how much momma really loves you to do this,” said John.

As extraordinary as Laderrious’ story is, it’s not the first time the Earles have taken in a kid who wasn’t their own.

“My husband is awesome at just bringing kids home,” said Josie.

Samuel came to the Earles from an alternative school in Denton. Thirteen-year-old Gaby was adopted after the family fostered her. With the addition of their three biological kids, the Earles are forming their own loving and unlikely team off the field.