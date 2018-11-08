FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Farmersville man for capital murder in the death of a 1 year old.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, November 6, deputies and Farmersville Police officers responded to a medical emergency involving a 1 year old in the 400 block of Pendleton Street.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy revealed injuries consistent with physical abuse.

The investigation and interviews led to the arrest of the child’s father, Adrian Bautista.

He’s being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.