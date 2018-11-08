Filed Under:Adrian Bautista, capital murder, Child abuse, Child Killed, Collin County Sheriff's Office, Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Farmersville man for capital murder in the death of a 1 year old.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, November 6, deputies and Farmersville Police officers responded to a medical emergency involving a 1 year old in the 400 block of Pendleton Street.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy revealed injuries consistent with physical abuse.

The investigation and interviews led to the arrest of the child’s father, Adrian Bautista.

asuspect4 North Texas Man Charged With Capital Murder In Child Abuse Death Of His Baby Daughter

Adrian Bautista

He’s being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

