ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have just one more year of playing at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and today the team unveiled a special logo to commemorate their final season at the ballpark.

The logo will be worn as a patch on the right sleeve of the Rangers home jerseys next season.

The team also created the hashtag #FarewellGLP for things related to their final season at the Ballpark in Arlington.

Globe Life Park opened in 1994 and has hosted more than 64 million fans.

Construction of the Rangers future home continues. The new stadium will feature 41,000 seats, walls of glass and a transparent retractable roof.

The Rangers will move to Globe Life Field for the 2020 season when the 1.7 million square foot facility is scheduled to be completed.