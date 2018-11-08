DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican U.S. Senator from Texas John Cornyn confirmed Thursday he will seek reelection in 2020.

He said there are lessons for him as he runs to keep his seat after Senator Ted Cruz narrowly beat Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

“It is a wakeup call and we’re thinking through this and try to be prepared for 2020.”

Cornyn described O’Rourke this way: “This phenomenon of a charismatic candidate.”

While the Senator believes O’Rourke was wrong for Texas on the issues, the El Paso Congressman energized Texas Democrats and Independents and inspired young and new voters to go to the polls, especially during a midterm election.

“I don’t know whether this is a once in a lifetime confluence of events or whether this represents something of the new normal.”

For now, the Senator says there is one thing he intends to do. “I think what we need to do is a little bit better job of listening to what’s on people’s minds and what their concerns are.”

Cruz and O’Rourke raised a combined $110 million, making it the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country.

While some are already speculating whether O’Rourke will either run for President or try for Cornyn’s U.S. Senate seat, SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson says one thing is certain. “So whoever’s going to run, even if it’s not O’Rourke, I think Republicans are aware now they have to crank up the fundraising engine, very seriously and very quickly.”

Before Cornyn can even think about any Democrats who might challenge him, some analysts say one or more Republicans will challenge him during the primary. Cornyn was unfazed.

Jack Fink: “Are you at all concerned about a Republican challenge, a challenge on the right for 2020?”

Sen. Cornyn: “You know, I think I had seven opponents in 2014 in the primary and got 59 percent of the vote and then had a general election opponent and I got 61 percent of the vote. Every election is a little different.”

The last time Cornyn ran was a midterm election, but 2020 is a presidential election year.