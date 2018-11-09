(CBS NEWS) – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, but she’s still a millennial who worries about paying rent. No, really.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real,” Ocasio-Cortez said to The New York Times this week. “We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January.”

Ocasio-Cortez told the Times she was able to save money before leaving her restaurant job and planned for time without a paycheck with her partner. But, she isn’t being sworn into Congress until early January 2019 — and has to move from New York to D.C. in that time.

The 29-year-old Democrat garnered national attention in June when she won a primary against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley in one of the biggest upsets in politics this year.

