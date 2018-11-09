DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new audit out Friday afternoon finds the Dallas Police Department’s oversight of off-duty jobs officers work to be lacking.

Auditors said, “Internal controls are not adequate to ensure DPD officers are not: working excessive hours which may compromise the safety of both DPD officers and citizens, performing tasks that do not align with DPD’s general orders and working at unapproved times and locations…”

The city says officers are now allowed to work the equivalent of three full-time jobs and recommends DPD limit the off-duty hours officers can work.

But the President of the Dallas Police Association said the real problem is the amount of hours officers are working on-duty.

“We don’t have enough officers,” said Mike Mata. “They can’t get days off, they can’t take their holidays, they have to work overtime, or they have extended shifts because we don’t have enough officers. This is not about extra jobs.”

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said in a statement:

In October 2017, the City Auditor began an audit into the long standing procedures of off-duty employment by the Dallas Police Department. This audit focuses on the amount of hours that Officers spend on off duty jobs they voluntarily choose to work at outside of their 40 hour DPD work week.

The results of the audit were submitted on September 26, 2018. We have reviewed the results and agree with the findings that have been presented. Policy review is underway and we look forward to implementing the changes that are necessary to ensure the safety of our officers and the community.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said he knows the Chief will address the matter in the best interest of her officers and the public.

Rawlings said in a statement:

Dallas police officers are the best trained and hardest working cops in the country. Many officers rely on off-duty jobs to help support themselves and their families. Organizations and businesses all over the city also rely on the program. However, it does us all a disservice if we don’t follow our own orders intended to keep police and the public safe. I know Chief Hall will review the findings and address this matter in the best interests of her officers and the public.