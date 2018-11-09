DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police officers and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a jail escape around downtown Friday night.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the inmate jumped over a gate in the rear dock area of the Lew Sterrett Justice Center around 7:20 p.m.

The inmate was identified as Raymond Aguero, 28.

He was in jail on the following charges: Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture – Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Affidavit to Go Off Bond / Manufacture or Deliver of Control Substance PG/1 over 3 grams, Bond Forfeiture / Driving While Intoxicated and Bond Forfeiture / Burglary of a Vehicle.

Aguero’s history of charges does not include any violent offenses.

Chopper 11 was able to see Dallas Police officers searching with flashlights behind the jail and near the Trinity Levee.

Authorities are asking that if anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Aguero, to contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641.