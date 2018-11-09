Filed Under:Dallas Crime, Damarcus Rashon Miller, Death, DFW News, fight, mcdonalds, On the Run, RIP, Sad, Suspect Sought, Violence

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police identified Damarcus Rashon Miller, 19, as the person killed in front of a  McDonald’s last Friday.

On November 2 at 9:26 p.m. police found Miller unconscious, lying on the sidewalk just in front of the restaurant. A witness told police he fell and hit his head on the concrete during a fight with another man.

The only description police gave of the other man, was that he’s African American.

homicide victim Police Identify Teenager Killed In Front Of Dallas McDonalds

Police are searching for the person who killed Damarcus Rashon Miller. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Miller to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding his death is urged to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email: christopher.walton@dallascithall.com. Please refer to case no. 239225-2018.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

