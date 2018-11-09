DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police identified Damarcus Rashon Miller, 19, as the person killed in front of a McDonald’s last Friday.

On November 2 at 9:26 p.m. police found Miller unconscious, lying on the sidewalk just in front of the restaurant. A witness told police he fell and hit his head on the concrete during a fight with another man.

The only description police gave of the other man, was that he’s African American.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Miller to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding his death is urged to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email: christopher.walton@dallascithall.com. Please refer to case no. 239225-2018.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.