PARADISE, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Massive wildfires are tearing through parts of California, destroying hundreds buildings and forcing thousands of people from their homes.

An emergency evacuation order was issued for several neighborhoods west of Los Angeles as firefighters frantically fought back the Woolsey Fire. The Camp Fire in Northern California exploded in size Thursday, burning about 20,000 acres and overtaking the town of Paradise, where around 30,000 people were forced to evacuate at the last minute.

The fire in Paradise was unrelenting. At one point, the flames burned about 2,000 acres per hour taking down everything – big box stores, homes, and businesses – in its path. Nearly 2,300 firefighters are battling the flames, but as of Friday morning, it was still zero percent contained.

Surrounded by walls of flames, people drove through what seemed like hell trying to escape as their homes burned to the ground. Powerful winds caused the Camp Fire to spread quickly, filling the sky with toxic smoke that could be seen from San Francisco.

There was little time for the 27,000 people who live in Paradise to evacuate. Some were forced to abandon their cars and sprint to safety as the intense flames closed in. Those who couldn’t leave were taken to refuge centers until danger passed.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The COMPLETE Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊