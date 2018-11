BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police have released surveillance images from the Wells Fargo Bank at 3005 SH 121 of a man they say robbed the bank around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not say if the man wearing a black Puma pull over and a black baseball cap showed a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this crime can call the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2127.

Bedford Police have released no further details at this time.