WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Roger Staubach will received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Donald Trump announced Staubach is among his first recipients of the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

Staubach, who served in the Navy, played all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys and appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two of them.

In addition to Staubach, the list includes the wife of a major Republican Party donor, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.

Trump will also posthumously recognize the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)