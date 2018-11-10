PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Yuba and Butte County sherriff deputies collect the human remains of victim of the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – The death toll in the wildfire that tore through a Northern California community has risen to 23.

The Butte County Sheriff says investigators recovered 14 additional bodies Saturday, three days after the fire broke out. He says some of the victims were found in cars and in houses.

The fire has become the third-deadliest in California history.

