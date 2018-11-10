FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The temperature at DFW Airport hit 32 degrees Saturday morning for a couple of hours.

This is the first freeze of the season and the “official” end of the growing season (a “killing” freeze is lower: usually around 28 degrees and when almost all plants call it a growing season).

For those who sprayed the frost of their flowers Saturday morning they’ll still enjoy some color in their yard for a few more days. Colder mornings are just around the corner.

This is the earliest freeze we have had at DFW Airport since 1993. That year it happened on October 30.

More cold nights ahead in the immediate future. We are expecting some cold rain on Monday to end as a wintery mix. Though roads will not be impacted, the low by Tuesday morning should be around 30 degrees. On Wednesday morning, it should be around 32 degrees.

You will notice over the next week at municipal landscaping sites crews getting rid of dead plants and replanting with cold season annuals or simply putting down mulch.

The growing season this year was a generous 271 days (normal is 255 days). The last freeze of last winter was on February 12, a full month earlier than normal.