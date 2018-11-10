GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The need for speed was realized at Hensley Field in Grand Prairie Saturday afternoon.

Drivers roared down the air strip at speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

Around 180 people came from all over the world to run their souped-up Lamborghinis, Porches, Vipers, Corvettes and at least one McLaren.

The cars cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Why so expensive? The amount of engineering it takes to have a car sustain over 200 mph is quite monumental,” explained Blake Hutchison, the President and Owner of wannaGOFAST.

Hutchison said the event was meant to make drivers drive safer.

“And that’s the whole goal… To take it off the street and put it on somewhere that’s controlled, where we can monitor it and have safety on sight.”

The rules are simple: Meet the qualifications posted online, pay the $300 registration fee, wear at least a helmet and get in line.

David Pearlman lives in Dallas and drives a Lamborghini Huracan with 2,000 horse power.

Due to the colder weather, Pearlman said his tires got poor traction, forcing him to let off the gas. The move limited his speed to 160 miles per hour, but he kept his car upright.

“Generally nothing goes wrong. But you got to be ready in case it does.”

So why does he do it?

“The adrenaline rush that’s pretty much what it is. I mean You get the bug, you just want to go more and more.”

The track record is 250 miles per hour.

The event continues Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It costs $20 to get in to watch.