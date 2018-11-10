NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Veterans Day is Sunday, but some communities in North Texas celebrated on Saturday.

The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade rolled through downtown Fort Worth honoring the centennial of World War I and the establishment of Armistice Day.

The parade featured more than 5,000 participants, including veterans, active military, Junior ROTC groups, school bands and civic and patriotic organizations.

The Grand marshal was Jim Hodgson, a Texas World War I Centennial Commemoration director.

The opening ceremony was in Sundance Square.

Meantime, in Mansfield, hundreds of patriotic North Texans braved the early morning chill for that city’s annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Salute.

This year the parade’s grand marshal was Mr. Elmer Ward, a World War II veteran who served as an army quartermaster and was involved in the D-Day invasion.

At 97 years old, he is the oldest veteran in Mansfield.

And a display of more than 1,400 American flags at Keller Town Hall will stay there through next Saturday, November 17.

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday in 1938.