FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people are in custody after a shooting and a fair amount of chaos in Southeast Fort Worth around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Worth officers were called to 2500 McKenzie Street (at Burchill Street) where investigators said it appears “a drug deal went wrong and one party attempted to rob the other.”

Both parties got in their vehicles and shot at the people in the other vehicle.

One vehicle hit a fence, another vehicle collided with a different fence; all of which happened after the people involved caused several minor accidents while leaving the scene.

A juvenile was shot in the upper body and another person was shot in the arm.  Both are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said one of the suspects carjacked someone at gunpoint and took off in it.

Several firearms were recovered from the six different crime scene locations.

Officers are unable to confirm which who started the shooting.

Police believe that they have everyone involved, in custody.

