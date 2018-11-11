DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton police officer was indicted last week on a charge of insurance fraud, the department said.

Officer Marida Buchanan was placed on unpaid administrative leave after she was indicted. The Denton County Grand Jury issued the indictment after hearing information on the case provided by the Denton Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Denton police said insurance fraud is classified as a state felony, and Buchanan could face at least 180 days to two years in state jail. She was placed on leave pending results of any criminal proceedings.

“Police officers are bound to a higher standard of conduct, whether on duty or off, especially given the position of power which we hold,” the department said in a statement.