NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran and newly-elected Texas congressman who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

Davidson said Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, who won his house race in Texas during Tuesday’s midterm elections, “deserves all the respect in the world.”

On SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment , Davidson was joined by the Navy SEAL where he apologized in front of the viewers

Davidson had mocked Crenshaw a week earlier, saying viewers might be surprised he’s “not a hit man in a porno movie.” Backlash ensued throughout the nation and on social media about the comments, even receiving a reaction from the veteran himself.

In true SNL fashion, Crenshaw even took some time to throw joking shots at Davidson. And when his cell phone rang, the tone was “Breathin” by Ariana Grande, Davidson’s former fiancee.

During the segment, Crenshaw made comments about a picture of Davidson. “He looks like if the meth on Breaking Bad was a person,” he jokingly said.

Crenshaw did end the segment on a serious note ahead of Veteran’s Day, encouraging civilians and veterans to connect and paying tribute to heroes like Davidson’s father, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

