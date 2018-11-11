MAGALIA, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters from local departments across Texas will help battle wildfires that are ravaging California, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

The Camp Fire decimated almost the entire city of Paradise, leveling more than 6,700 structures — most of them homes. The Hill and Woolsey fires are scorching Southern California and have destroyed homes throughout Malibu and neighboring cities.

The death toll for these fires rose to 25 as of Sunday.

Abbott said about 200 Texas firefighters with 55 fire engines, along with teams from the Texas Forest Service at Texas A&M, will head to California Monday morning to aid in those fires.

“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in the fire departments across Texas are doing,” said Gov. Abbott. “As California continues to fire these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the State of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”