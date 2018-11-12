WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Aerosmith, Billy Joel, breathing problems, dfw, Guitarist, hospitalized, joe perry, Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel.

Perry’s publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

joe perry 981546566 Aerosmiths Perry Hospitalized After Jamming With Billy Joel

Aerosmith guitar player Joe Perry performs with The Hollywood Vampires band as part of the Hellfest metal music festival in France on June 22, 2018. (credit: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.

The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

