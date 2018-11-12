WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
American Airlines plane (credit: Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A flight attendant has filed a lawsuit in Tarrant County against American Airlines over an alleged scuffle with another employee that happened on a flight back in 2016.

In the suit, Kathy Wolfe claims another flight attendant — Laura Powers — “maliciously dug her fingernails into her arm” and slammed the door of a beverage cart on her arm.

And Wolfe claims the incident didn’t end there. The lawsuit states that after those alleged attacks Powers then “grabbed my scarf, choking me, and dragged me in the aisle and in front of the passengers.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The American Airlines Lawsuit In Full ◊◊◊

Wolfe claims to have reported the incident to officials with American Airlines, but says the company took no action.

When contacted the Fort Worth-based carrier did not acknowledge the alleged incident or comment on it, but issued the following statement to CBS 11 News —

“American strives to create a work environment in which all team members feel safe and respected.”

The lawsuit accuses both American and Powers of a number of crimes, including negligence, creating a dangerous work environment, and assault and battery. Wolfe is seeking $1 million in damages.

