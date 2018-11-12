WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Lake Fork Reservoir is best known as a fishing destination for anyone hoping to catch record size Large Mouth Bass. In fact, there have been many record sized Bass caught there, including the current number one in Texas. But, Lake Fork is a very healthy lake with a variety of game fish to challenge the best anglers! In this episode of DFW Outdoorsman, Woody hits the lake with top guides, Jason Hoffman and Andrew Grills for some Bass, Crappie and Blue Gill fishing. It’s a great day on the lake, with helpful instruction and a variety of fish caught and released for the next angler’s enjoyment, and for the overall health of the lake. So, next time you’re thinking of a place to go fishing near the metro-plex, and you want a nice variety of options, we’ll show you some of what Lake Fork Reservoir has to offer.

