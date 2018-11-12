UPLOAD PICS/VIDEOHow You Staying Warm? Upload Your Pics/Videos Here
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man bled to death after police say he cut himself on a broken window while breaking into an El Paso home.

Police say officers responded to the residence after the homeowner found a broken window and blood. When officers entered the home, they found the body of a man.

According to investigators, they believe the man lacerated his arms on the broken window while breaking into the home and was unable to stop the bleeding. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 28-year-old Javier Tellez Jr.

