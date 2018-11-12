NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For a North Texas veteran, service didn’t end when she left the U.S. Navy. Lizann Destin continues to give back to her community by helping other veterans do the same.

Over the Veterans Day Weekend, at the University of Texas at Arlington Veterans Assistance Center, a team of volunteers including wounded warriors, worked on giving an old space a fresh look.

“This facility will help veterans with their benefits. Will help their spouses, their children as well,” said Destin.

Destin is a platoon leader with The Mission Continues: a nonprofit that empowers veterans through community service. “I just think it’s good to come together as a community,” she says.

Emphasis on together: Destin says she understands what it’s like to feel alone. “It was hard, always. Always being away from your family,” she says of deployments.

She served in the Navy as a Logistics Specialist and received honors, including a Navy Achievement Medal and a Navy Good Conduct Medal. She also served in three and a half deployments overseas.

After her time came to end, Destin discovered that coming home had its own challenges.

In college, Destin began to miss that military camaraderie. “I started going out to these places and meeting fellow veterans that had the same need as me.”

She decided she had more to give and now, through The Mission Continues, Destin found her second calling helping men and women who gave so much continue that purpose at home.

“The mission never stops, right?” Destin says.

As Lizann Destin proves, there’s always a place to serve. “We don’t have to be separate. You do not have to feel alone,” she said. “There is always somebody who can relate to what you’re going through at that time.”

For veterans or military families who are looking to get involved in community service, The Mission Continues has chapters across North Texas. Click here to learn more about the organization.