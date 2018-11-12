PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County sheriff’s deputy was injured after he was shot while approaching an illegal deer blind Monday. The deputy is expected to be okay.

Two deputies were working to issue a trespass warning near Cattlebaron Road and White Settlement Road after a homeowner reported someone had set up a deer blind on his property.

When they responding deputies arrived, they approached the deer blind when someone in a tree shot at them. Authorities say one of the deputies was shot in the foot.

Authorities are still searching for the suspected shooter. They say the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a hoodie.

Authorities tell CBS 11 the injured deputy is 27 years old and has been with the department for two years.