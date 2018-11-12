DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite receiving a flurry of tips, deputies are still searching for escaped Dallas County inmate Raymond Aguero, 28.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said he jumped over a gate in the rear dock area of the Lew Sterrett Justice Center around 7:20 p.m.

Officers immediately searched behind the jail with flashlights near the Trinity Levee to no avail.

Aguero has a lengthy rap sheet (although his history of charges doesn’t include any violent offenses). He was in custody on the following charges: Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture – Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Affidavit to Go Off Bond / Manufacture or Deliver of Control Substance PG/1 over 3 grams, Bond Forfeiture / Driving While Intoxicated and Bond Forfeiture / Burglary of a Vehicle.

Aguero has an active arrest warrant for Escape While Arrested/Confined.

Deputies continue the search for escapee Raymond Aguero. We have received several tips but have yet to locate him. The Public is urged to

contact the Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641 if Aguero is seen or if anyone knows of his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/6tDe8IZFz1 — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) November 12, 2018

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department at 214.749.8641.