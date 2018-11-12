WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite receiving a flurry of tips, deputies are still searching for escaped Dallas County inmate Raymond Aguero, 28.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said he jumped over a gate in the rear dock area of the Lew Sterrett Justice Center around 7:20 p.m.

Officers immediately searched behind the jail with flashlights near the Trinity Levee to no avail.

aescape Search Continues For Escaped Dallas Inmate Who Jumped The Gate To Freedom

Police in Dallas are searching for Raymond Aguero after he escaped the county jail. (photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Aguero has a lengthy rap sheet (although his history of charges doesn’t include any violent offenses). He was in custody on the following charges: Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture – Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Affidavit to Go Off Bond / Manufacture or Deliver of Control Substance PG/1 over 3 grams, Bond Forfeiture / Driving While Intoxicated and Bond Forfeiture / Burglary of a Vehicle.

Aguero has an active arrest warrant for Escape While Arrested/Confined.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department at 214.749.8641.    

