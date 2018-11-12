Filed Under:blue spruce, Christmas, Christmas decorations, Christmas Tree, dfw, Fort Worth, holiday, Holidays, Plaza Stage, Santa, Sundance Square, Winter Wonderland

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday season has officially kicked off in downtown Fort Worth with the arrival of the Sundance Square Christmas tree.

A giant crane was used to move the 56-foot blue spruce into place this morning. Now a cable anchoring system supports the tree.

The tree, trucked in from Traverse, Michigan, will stand alone in the plaza this year. Sundance Square officials say that will allow “the natural beauty of the tree to command the spotlight.”

Now that the tree is in place, more than 6,000 LED lights — all powered by 100 percent renewable energy — will be strung over the next five days.

The official tree lighting ceremony will happen on November 17, with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The 36th Annual Parade of Lights! will take place the next day, on Nov. 18.

After the holidays, the tree will be recycled and used to build a Habitat for Humanity house next spring.

