OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An early season winter storm has dumped up to 7 inches of snow in the Texas Panhandle and lesser amounts in the western half of Oklahoma as it moves toward Arkansas.

While it is cold and rainy across the metroplex, CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said there’s only a very slight chance for snowfall in the area. “Northwestern parts of North Texas my see a snowflake or two, but no accumulation is expected or any icy travel problems.”

In the DFW area the high temperature was reached past midnight this morning — a balmy 46 degrees. By late afternoon temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

A hard freeze is in the forecast for North Texas tonight, with a Freeze Warning going into effect at 6 p.m. A Freeze Warning is issued when the temperature is at 28 degrees or lower and stays there for at least 4 hours. Low temperatures in DFW tonight and Tuesday morning will likely spend at least 12 hours below freezing.

So far Monday, the heaviest snowfall reportedly fell around Amarillo.

No injuries or significant damage are reported as the system moved across the region. Officials with the National Weather Service say some roads are snow-packed, but no road closings are reported.

Snow accumulation of 2½ inches were recorded in Boise City and 2 inches in Guymon, both in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with 1-2 inches reported in western Oklahoma.

The system extended as far east as Oklahoma City where 1-2 inches of snow is possible before the system moves into northwest Arkansas where amounts of up to 2 inches are forecast.

