BROWNSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 1,000 troops are on the U.S. Mexico border preparing for the possible arrival of a migrant caravan.

Army officials redirected a CBS 11 News crew to The Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge where troops have expanded their efforts.

Engineering units continue to set up barbed wire and other barriers in the area that’s of major interest to troops and immigration authorities. All of this is being done while they keep a watchful eye on the direction the migrant caravan is headed.

At least a portion of the caravan will trek toward the Tijuana area in Southern California.

However, with talks of new caravans merging and others in that group still heading due north, officials said they are not only staying put but expanding into the Rio Grande Valley.

The troop’s current orders are to stay in place up to December 15 and there are now about 1,300 troops deployed in this area.

President Trump has said he is willing to deploy up to 15,000 troops if he deems it necessary.