NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The biggest big-box retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Target, are expected to draw huge traffic the day after Thanksgiving, long viewed as the official start to the holiday shopping season. But some of the Black Friday deals already announced this month should be avoided “like the plague,” according to online shopping expert Phil Dengler of BestBlackFriday.com. Other products can simply be found for less elsewhere.

◊◊◊ Click Here To See The Black Friday Shopping Tips On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

