DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department will offer students free meals during the Thanksgiving break, from Monday, November 19, through Wednesday, November 21.

“The effort is to ensure students have access to nutritious meals even during breaks from school,” DISD said in a news release Tuesday.

Participating schools throughout the district will be serving morning snack from 8:00 a.m. to 9 :00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

For a list of participating schools, click here.