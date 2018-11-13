CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas city has extended a deadline to find someone to preserve and restore a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of a ship used by explorer Christopher Columbus.

Corpus Christi officials on Tuesday announced a February 22, 2019, deadline for groups interested in saving La Nina. The previous deadline was September 28.

La Nina’s owner, the volunteer Columbus Sailing Association, can no longer maintain the ship that partly sank last year during Hurricane Harvey.

La Nina, which is docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction, is the last of three replicas built in the 1980s by the government of Spain to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.

Marina superintendent Gina Sanchez said Tuesday that no written offers were received. She clarified ownership of La Nina will be transferred, with no exchange of money.

Request for Interest details can be found online.

