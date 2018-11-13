Filed Under:"Mr. Don's Whistle Stop", Child abuse, Child Molestor, Clinton Don Simpson, David McClelland, dead, Devil Man, Evil Man, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kid Parties, Rapist, Sex Abuse, sexual assault, Trains

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The brother of a Fort Worth man accused of killing an inmate in a jail cell says his brother shouldn’t have been housed with another person because he’s diagnosed with schizophrenia and has hallucinations.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Brandon Flores doesn’t believe that his 43-year-old brother David Flores fatally attacked 76-year-old Clinton Don Simpson because Simpson is an alleged child molester or because of his age.

clinton don simpson of keller Family Of Inmate Accused Of Killing Cellmate Questions Jail

Clinton Don Simpson of Keller (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Brandon Flores says his brother’s mental illness likely escalated in Tarrant County Jail after feeling vulnerable and alone.

Simpson was pronounced dead last week, shortly after the attack. Simpson was charged with molesting children attending parties at a miniature-train complex he built in his yard.

Brandon Flores says David Flores had never been violent until October, when he was accused of hitting an elderly employee at a store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s