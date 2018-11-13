FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Managers for Fort Worth’s Trinity River Vision project said Tuesday a new cost-benefit analysis would likely delay the project another six years.

In wide-ranging interviews they also acknowledged emphasizing the economic development potential of the project, rather than the need for flood control, may have impacted perception and funding decisions at the federal level.

The project has faced renewed criticism this fall from Fort Worth city leaders after not receiving funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2018.

More than a decade into planning and construction to cut a new river channel on the Trinity and create an island north of downtown, the project board agreed this month to hire an outside firm to conduct an independent review of its management and finances.

Trinity River Vision Authority executive director J.D. Granger defended his position, although it is his mother, Congresswoman Kay Granger, who project leaders are relying on to secure federal funding in future budget years.

“I do know that based on our relationship, there’s probably the most sharing of information you could ever get, between the federal level and the local level,” he said. “And I’ve tried my very best to always make that available to the board.”