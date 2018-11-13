KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break has resulted in the cancellation off all Kaufman ISD schools on Wednesday, November 14.

****UPDATE****

All KISD campuses will be closed November 14th due to complications related to the water line break. pic.twitter.com/AxtVkFZDos — Kaufman ISD (@KaufmanISD) November 14, 2018

The city issued an emergency boil water alert after a 14-inch water main burst Tuesday afternoon at 4th and Jefferson Streets.

All tap water used for drinking, cooking and even washing hands and face needs to be boiled for two minutes before using it, the city said.

Kaufman ISD cancelled school activities for Tuesday night and a short time later, decided to cancel class on Wednesday.