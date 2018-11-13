FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the Corner Store at 100 W. Rendon Crowley Road around 1:00 a.m.

Police said a man pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register and also stole lottery tickets.

About five hours later, another man tried too redeem one of the lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven on South Hulen Street.

Fort Worth Police have a vague description of the suspects and one was wearing a mask.

They released surveillance images of the pair.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4469.