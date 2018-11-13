  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Corner Store, Fort Worth Police, stolen lottery tickets, surveillance images

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the Corner Store at 100 W. Rendon Crowley Road around 1:00 a.m.

Police said a man pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register and also stole lottery tickets.

About five hours later, another man tried too redeem one of the lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven on South Hulen Street.

asuspects Man Tries To Cash In Lottery Ticket Stolen By Armed Robber Hours Earlier At Fort Worth Corner Store

Fort Worth armed robbery and stolen lotto ticket suspects (surveillance)

Fort Worth Police have a vague description of the suspects and one was wearing a mask.

They released surveillance images of the pair.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4469.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s